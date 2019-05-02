City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving, 10 other offences following vehicle stop

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces 11 charges after OPP conducted a vehicle stop on Wednesday.

Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle on George Street near Wolf Street after noticing that the vehicle did not have licence plates.

OPP say the officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The investigation led to multiple criminal and Highway Traffic Act charges.

Kevin Moore, 30, of City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with:

Operation of a vehicle while impaired, with a blood alcohol concentration above 80

Failure to comply with a recognizance

Possession of break-in instruments

Driving a motor vehicle with no licence plates

Driving a motor vehicle with no permit

Being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero

Being a novice driver and failing to surrender a licence

Being a Class G1 licence holder and carrying a front-seat passenger

Being a Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver

Failure to have an insurance card (contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act)

Operation of a motor vehicle without insurance

He was held in custody for a bail hearing, OPP said.

