May 1, 2019 9:48 pm
Updated: May 1, 2019 9:51 pm

House in flames on Westside Road in West Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene at a house fire at Traders Cove in West Kelowna.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 Wednesday evening.

A plume of black smoke can be seen from across Okanagan Lake.

This is the fourth fire West Kelowna Fire Rescue has responded to on Wednesday.

More details as they become available.

 
