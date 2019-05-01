Traffic
Semi-truck rollover, spilled lumber partially closes Highway 16 west of Edmonton

Highway 16 west of Edmonton was partially closed due to a semi-truck rollover.

RCMP in Spruce Grove are warning drivers that traffic on Highway 16 west of Edmonton will be slow Wednesday during rush hour due to a rollover.

Police said a semi-truck rolled east of Jennifer Heil Way and a load of lumber spilled all over the highway. The driver “has unknown injuries,” RCMP said.

As of 4 p.m., traffic on Highway 16 was being rerouted onto the Jennifer Heil overpass.

RCMP said it is likely motorists on the highway will be re-routed for the rest of rush hour. Westbound lanes are open but are experiencing delays “due to onlookers.”

— More to come… 

