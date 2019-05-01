Semi-truck rollover, spilled lumber partially closes Highway 16 west of Edmonton

RCMP in Spruce Grove are warning drivers that traffic on Highway 16 west of Edmonton will be slow Wednesday during rush hour due to a rollover.

Police said a semi-truck rolled east of Jennifer Heil Way and a load of lumber spilled all over the highway. The driver “has unknown injuries,” RCMP said.

As of 4 p.m., traffic on Highway 16 was being rerouted onto the Jennifer Heil overpass.

RCMP said it is likely motorists on the highway will be re-routed for the rest of rush hour. Westbound lanes are open but are experiencing delays “due to onlookers.”

