May 1, 2019 2:59 pm

P.E.I. Progressive Conservatives receive confidence to form minority government

By Staff The Canadian Press

Progressive Conservative leader Dennis King, accompanied by his wife Jana Hemphill, right, addresses supporters after winning the Prince Edward Island provincial election in Charlottetown on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Prince Edward Island’s Premier designate Dennis King has received the confidence of the province’s lieutenant-governor to form the next government.

The Progressive Conservative leader met with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry on Tuesday to seek her endorsement to form a minority government that will have the confidence of the legislative assembly.

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green Party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a P.E.I. election since 1890.

King, a former political staffer and communications consultant, was elected to lead the Tories only two months ago.

A byelection is still to come in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the deaths of Green party candidate, Josh Underhay, and his young son in a boating mishap on the Hillsborough River last month.

Elections P.E.I. has said the byelection will be held in the riding within the next three months.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

