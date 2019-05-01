P.E.I. Progressive Conservatives receive confidence to form minority government

Prince Edward Island’s Premier designate Dennis King has received the confidence of the province’s lieutenant-governor to form the next government.

The Progressive Conservative leader met with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry on Tuesday to seek her endorsement to form a minority government that will have the confidence of the legislative assembly.

READ MORE: Prince Edward Island election results: voters elect PC minority

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green Party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a P.E.I. election since 1890.

King, a former political staffer and communications consultant, was elected to lead the Tories only two months ago.

WATCH: P.E.I. elects PC minority gov’t; Greens form opposition (April 24, 2019)

A byelection is still to come in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the deaths of Green party candidate, Josh Underhay, and his young son in a boating mishap on the Hillsborough River last month.

Elections P.E.I. has said the byelection will be held in the riding within the next three months.