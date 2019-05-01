Phone call leads to two arrests, drug trafficking investigation: Vernon RCMP

Vernon North Okangan RCMP say a man and a woman were arrested and may face charges of trafficking, all because of a concerned citizen’s phone call to police.

According to the RCMP, the citizen’s phone call came just before 10 a.m. on Monday. The citizen’s call was regarding a reported suspicious activity, where two occupants were asleep inside a vehicle parked along 2900 Lardeau Way in Vernon.

Police arrived on scene, with further investigation revealing the vehicle was reported stolen approximately one month ago. Police also said there was evidence to support alleged drug trafficking.

Police say the two occupants, a male and a female, were arrested without incident.

“Having a keen sense of awareness of your area and surroundings is key to keeping yourself and your community safe,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“This concerned citizen was aware enough to know that that vehicle and its occupants did not belong in that area and did the right thing by calling police. When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

Police say the man was in custody while the woman was releaed with a future court date. Police added both face possible charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.