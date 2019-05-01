Man suffers life-threatening injuries in hit and run: Calgary police
One man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash in northeast Calgary.
It happened in the intersection of McKnight Boulevard. N.E. and 32 Avenue N.E., just before 4 a.m.
The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the driver had left the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.
Speed, drugs and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.
— With files from Adam MacVicar
