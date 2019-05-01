Crime
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in hit and run: Calgary police

One man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash in northeast Calgary.

It happened in the intersection of McKnight Boulevard. N.E. and 32 Avenue N.E., just before 4 a.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the driver had left the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

Speed, drugs and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

