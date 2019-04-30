Funding announcement aimed at repairing White Rock Pier expected Thursday

The Friends of the Pier Fundraising Committee say they’ve been looking for the money to fix the White Rock Pier for the past four months, after it was damaged in a windstorm in December.

Spokesperson Bob Bezubiak says they’ve been meeting with businesses and sponsors.

“[I have] been quite impressed with the support that’s come from a lot of different places, from a lot of different people, individuals, companies, corporations,” Bezubiak said.

“It’s been quite overwhelming with the response we’ve had.”

The city estimates the cost to fix the 104-year-old pier at $16.2 million. After insurance, Bezubiak said, the city is short about $2 million.

“At best we’re looking at about a $2 million-shortfall to cover that expense.”

On Thursday, Bezubiak says, the committee will announce their various fundraising plans, with White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker providing an update on the work underway.

“We have some interesting ideas and we feel comfortable that we can raise the $2 million,” Bezubiak said.

Bezubiak says the group’s 10 volunteers have been meeting every week.

“Anyone who knows White Rock, who has been to White Rock, or lives in White Rock knows the pier is the heart of White Rock and it really is not the same as it sits there and is damaged,” he said.

The Friends of the Pier announcement and launch will be Thursday at Memorial Park on Marine Drive in White Rock at 11 a.m.