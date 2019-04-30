Driver killed after vehicle driving ‘erratically’ in Strathcona County: RCMP

A 65-year-old driver is dead after a crash in Strathcona County Monday night.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., Strathcona County RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Baseline Road and Highway 21, east of Edmonton.

The vehicle was heading east on Baseline when officers attempted to stop it, but the vehicle turned north onto Highway 21 and started driving erratically, according to police.

RCMP did not chase the vehicle for safety reasons, police said.

A short time later, the vehicle collided with a semi that was turning south onto Highway 21 from Highway 16. The 65-year-old driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, police said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation but police said charges will not be laid.

The name of the victim is not being released.