Flood water levels decrease across Manitoba

As Eastern Canada faces extreme flood levels, many Manitobans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Manitoba flood forecast now shows that without a major rain storm in the Red River Valley, this year’s expected flood is now predicted to be less than 2011 numbers.

Waters levels in 2011 saw a flow of about 75,000 cubic feet per second (cfp), while this year it’s expected to reach 60,000 cfp.

Officials say the crest is expected to pass through Winnipeg area over the next few days.

Manitoba officials have yet to be deployed to help the Eastern provinces as they deal with much more serious waters.