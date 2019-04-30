Fire breaks out in garage at Brampton home, no injuries

Brampton Fire responded to a call for a garage fire at a townhouse just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Garden Park Lane near McLaughlin Road North and Queen Street West in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said the fire was quickly put out and that all the residents in the home were evacuated safely. Police said there are no injuries.

Police said it is unclear if the fire spread to any of the other homes.

The road remains closed at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

