Old Radio
May 27, 2019 12:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows May 31-June 1

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, May 31:

Hour 1: Scarlett Queen – Ep. 23, The Green Tourise and the Temple Bell; Hancock’s Half Hour – The Foreign Legion
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Petrified Forest
Hour 3: Father Knows Best – False Elopement; Our Miss Brooks – The English Test
Hour 4: Bold Venture – Back to Civilization, Dead Man; Damon Runyon Theater – Leopards Sports

Saturday, June 1:

Hour 1: Philip Marlow – Cloak of Kamehameha; Shadow – House of Horror
Hour 2: My Favourite Husband – Locked in the Attic; Red Ryder – Trouble on Shogono Trail
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Kirby Will Matter; FBI in Peace and War – Executive Type
Hour 4: Hardy Family – Hot Rod; Fibber McGee & Molly – Before a Western Campfire
Hour 5: Escape – The 2nd Class Passenger; X Minus 1 – And The Moon Be Still as Bright

