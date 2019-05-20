Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows May 24-25

Friday, May 24:

Hour 1: Scarlett Queen – Ep. 22, Huntsmen’s Quarry and the Dead Chinese; Amos & Andy – More Tax Woes
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Seven Keys to Baldplate
Hour 3: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Conspiracy; Life of Riley – Riley the Forger
Hour 4: Lights Out – Story of Mr. Maggs; Sherlock Holmes – A Scandal in Bohemia

Saturday, May 25:

Hour 1: Philip Marlow – Sea Side Sabbatical; Aldrich Family – Blind Date
Hour 2: Dimension X – The Man in the Moon; Barry Craig – Barberry Collection
Hour 3: Jack Benny – Jack Listens to the Indy 500 on the Radio; Dragnet – The Big Convertible
Hour 4: Casey, Crime Photographer – The Box of Death; Wild Bill Hickok – Dark Horse Candidate
Hour 5: Black Museum – The Open End Wrench; The Bickersons – Best of the Bickersons 1

