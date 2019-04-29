Police standoff ends, suspect taken into custody: Kelowna RCMP

Update:

Police in Kelowna say a 39-year-old Kelowna man has been apprehended and is facing potential charges after a nearly six hour standoff Monday morning.

“At approximately 10:35 a.m., the individual was apprehended by RCMP officers at the scene,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“He was taken into police custody with the support of the South East District Emergency Response Team and the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services section.”

O’Donaghey thanked the evacuated area residents for their patience and understanding during the “very dynamic situation.”

Evacuees will be allowed to return home shortly.

Original story:

A neighbourhood in Kelowna is blocked off by police cruisers as officers negotiate with a distraught man inside a home, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a residence located in the 900 block of Monashee Place after reports from neighbours of a possible break and enter in progress.

READ MORE: Kelowna police standoff ends in ‘peaceful’ arrest

Police say they discovered possible evidence of forcible entry inside the home at the townhouse complex on Dilworth Mountain.

“Front-line RCMP officers were in the process of entering the home when they suddenly had to retreat to a tactical position and set up containment,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a statement.

“Police have reason to believe that a distraught male, who is possibly armed, remains alone inside the home.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP end armed standoff with search of downtown escort agency

Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, O’Donaghey says.

The media and social media users are asked to refrain from publicizing the physical location of the officers via verbal descriptor or photographs and videos.

The RCMP southeast district emergency response team has also been called in to help negotiate with the man, and B.C. Emergency Health Services is on standby.