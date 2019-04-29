Teens arrested after senior robbed, pepper-sprayed, hit with weapon in River Heights

Winnipeg police have arrested three suspects between the ages of 16 and 18 in connection with a strong-arm robbery Saturday evening near Brock Street and Grosvenor Avenue.

A 66-year-old woman had been walking in the area when she was pepper-sprayed, hit with a weapon, and robbed of her purse.

Gordon Lucas, 18, has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of carrying a concealed prohibited weapon, two counts of possessing a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon, and criminal use of a credit card.

Two other male suspects, 16 and 17, face similar charges. All three have been detained in custody.

Cst. Rob Carver said while there’s no known connection between the accused and the victim, police believe the incident was a planned attack by suspects who were looking for a victim.

“It was fairly brazen, and it shocked most people,” he said.

“I think it’s useful to highlight the fact that crime doesn’t stay in a particular neighbourhood. I know some neighbourhoods in Winnipeg get slammed by that, but it can happen anywhere at any time.”

Carver said investigators worked around the clock to make these arrests, and that the accused’s use of a credit card stolen in the incident helped police in their investigation.

“One of the things that I don’t think is secret is that if you rob me of my credit cards and then use them, you’re leaving digital evidence.”

