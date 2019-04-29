River Rescue
April 29, 2019 11:36 am

Responders deal with early-morning Red River rescue after person swept away

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Red River

Randall Paull / Global News / File
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is urging Winnipeggers to be careful around the rivers after they had to make a rescue near Waterfront Drive early Monday morning.

WFPS said they got a call just after 6:30 a.m. about someone being swept away in the Red River.

They found the person, who was clutching onto a log, and took them to hospital in stable condition.

