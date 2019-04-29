One man shot multiple times in East York
Toronto police were called to the scene of a shooting in the east end of the city just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
Paramedics said a man sustained upper body injuries and was transported to hospital in serious to life-threatening condition.
The shooting happened in the Meighen Avenue and Donora Drive area near Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair East.
There is no further information on suspects at this time.
