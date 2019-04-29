One man shot multiple times in East York

Toronto police were called to the scene of a shooting in the east end of the city just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Paramedics said a man sustained upper body injuries and was transported to hospital in serious to life-threatening condition.

The shooting happened in the Meighen Avenue and Donora Drive area near Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair East.

There is no further information on suspects at this time.

.@TorontoPolice investigating a shooting on Meighen Avenue in East York. Patient transported to hospital in life threatening condition after being shot upwards of five times. Roadways closed in the area #toronto pic.twitter.com/mg0hUxBWnk — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 29, 2019