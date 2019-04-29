Crime
April 29, 2019 7:20 am

One man shot multiple times in East York

By Web Writer  Global News

One man shot in East York Sunday evening.

A A

Toronto police were called to the scene of a shooting in the east end of the city just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Paramedics said a man sustained upper body injuries and was transported to hospital in serious to life-threatening condition.

The shooting happened in the Meighen Avenue and Donora Drive area near Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair East.

There is no further information on suspects at this time.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
donora drive
East York
East York Shooting
meighen avenue
Shooting
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.