Shooting in Scarborough leaves one man in critical condition
Toronto Paramedics say they transported one male patient in critical condition to a trauma centre just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to a house on Ivy Green Crescent in Scarborough for a shooting.
There is no further information on the identity of the victim or on suspects.
