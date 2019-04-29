Shooting in Scarborough leaves one man in critical condition

Toronto Paramedics say they transported one male patient in critical condition to a trauma centre just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Ivy Green Crescent in Scarborough for a shooting.

There is no further information on the identity of the victim or on suspects.

.@TPSOperations continue to investigate earlier shooting on Ivy Green Crescent. Male patient shot multiple times inside a home, transported to @Sunnybrook by @TorontoMedics with critical injuries. Roadway closed in the area #Toronto pic.twitter.com/h3g0B4JRas — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 29, 2019