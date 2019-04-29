Crime
April 29, 2019 6:54 am

Shooting in Scarborough leaves one man in critical condition

By Web Writer  Global News

One man shot at a home in Scarborough.

Andrew Collins / Global News
A A

Toronto Paramedics say they transported one male patient in critical condition to a trauma centre just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Ivy Green Crescent in Scarborough for a shooting.

There is no further information on the identity of the victim or on suspects.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
ivy green crescent
ivy green crescent shooting
Shooting
Toronto
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.