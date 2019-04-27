Crime
April 27, 2019 8:51 pm
Updated: April 27, 2019 8:53 pm

Human remains found in wooded area near Oshawa Creek: Durham police

By Web Writer  Global News

Durham regional police say human remains were found by a fisherman near Oshawa Creek Saturday.

Officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. to the area of Taunton Road, just west of Northbrook Street near the creek.

The fisherman discovered the remains in a heavily-wooded area nearby, police said.

Forensic investigators have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine more details about the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2737, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

