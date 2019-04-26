Niagara police arrest man who called in fake emergency at St. Catharines mall

Niagara police have made an arrest in a case involving a fake 911 emergency call from a St. Catharines shopping mall.

Joseph Miller, 26, of Thorold was arrested at Pen Centre without incident Thursday, after investigators were able to locate the suspect through tips from the public.

It’s alleged that Miller called 911 and told operators “that there was imminent danger to the public and that firearms were involved,” according to the police report.

Upon arrival, Niagara police determined there was no immediate threat to the public and that the call was fabricated.

Investigators say surveillance video images obtained from Pen Centre security were key in the investigation.

The images clearly show a male suspect utilizing a specific payphone at the time the 911 call was made.

Miller was arrested without incident. He’s charged with one count of public mischief.

Miller was released on a promise to appear, with a future court date of Friday, May 24 scheduled.

