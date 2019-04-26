Road conditions a factor in fatal Saint Paul ATV accident: RCMP

A 58-year-old man from Saint-Paul, N.B., has died following an ATV accident, according to police.

New Brunswick RCMP say the accident happened Wednesday at around 1 p.m. on Bristol Road in Saint-Paul.

Police say the ATV left the road and the victim, who was the only person on the ATV at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

Police believe road conditions at the time of the crash were a factor, and the driver was wearing a helmet.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.