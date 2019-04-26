Two Niagara men charged in separate child porn investigations

Two men from the Niagara Region are facing multiple charges related to two child porn investigations that began early this year.

Niagara Regional Police have charged 44-year-old Thomas J. Weller of St. Catharines with two counts possession of child pornography, make available child pornography and accessing child pornography. The charges stem from an investigation that began in February 2019.

Police executed a search warrant on a St. Catharines home on Friday and seized a number of computer systems and storage media.

Weller is currently in custody pending a bail hearing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Antelmo Cuevas-Barranco of Welland has also been charged with possession of child pornography after a similar search at a Welland residence on Wednesday. The charge stems from an investigation that began in January in 2019.

Anyone with information on internet activities relating to child exploitation can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Niagara at niagaratips.ca or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

