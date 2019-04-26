Fresh Top 20 April 26th – 28th, 2019
A A
Week of April 26th – April 28th, 2019
- #1 / LW #1 | Halsey | Without Me
- #2 / LW #2 | Scott Helman| Hang Ups
- #3 / LW #5 | Ellie Goulding x Diplo | Close To Me
- #4 / LW #6 | P!nk | Walk Me Home
- #5 / LW #3 | Panic! At The Disco | High Hooes
- #6 / LW #4 | Loud Luxury F. Anders | Love No More
- #7 / LW #9 | Dean Lewis | Be Alright
- #8 / LW #10 | Jonas Brothers | Sucker Punch
- #9 / LW #7 | Marshmello | Happier f/Bastille
- #10 /LW #8 | Bulow | Two Punks In Love
- #11 /LW#11 | 5 Seconds of Summer | Youngblood
- #12 /LW#12 | Alessia Cara | Trust My Lonely
- #13 /LW#15 | Sam Smith/Normani | Dancing With A Stranger
- #14 /LW#13 | Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus | Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
- #15 / LW#14 | Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper | Shallow
- #16 /LW #16 | Ariana Grande | Breathin
- #17 /LW #17 | Maroon 5 F. Cardi B | Girls Like You
- #18 /LW#18 | The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini | This Feeling
- #19 /LW #19 | Lovelytheband | Broken
- #20 /LW #NEW | Felix Cartal/Lights | Love Me
BUZZ OF THE WEEK!
THROWBACK!
Contact Toni!
Name(required)
Email(required)
Your Message(required)op 20
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.