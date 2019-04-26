Crime
Cobourg man accused of threatening to stab 2 people: Police

A Cobourg man is accused of threatening to stab two people following an altercation earlier this week.

Cobourg Police Service say around 3 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report that a young man allegedly pulled a knife on two people and threatened to stab them. No one was injured but the suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Officers investigated and soon located the suspect and arrested him.

Jacob Bissonnette, 18, of Cobourg, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police are appealing for additional information on this incident. Call them at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

