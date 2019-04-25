Environment Canada calls for significant rainfall in Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions

A special weather statement has been issued, calling for rain for most of Eastern Ontario, including the Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions.

Environment Canada says the significant rainfall will hit Friday.

READ MORE: City of Ottawa declares state of emergency as flood levels projected to rise above 2017 peak

The inclement weather is expected to move into Central and Eastern Ontario overnight on Thursday and continue into Friday evening.

Dangerous situation heading into the weekend for the flood zones in Ontario and Quebec. Rainfall warning for 30-50mm on Friday will combine with leftover melting snow to cause sharp rises on rivers, streams and lakes. pic.twitter.com/4OaZzJc2Mc — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 25, 2019

The weather agency is calling for a total rainfall of 25 to 40 millimetres by late Friday evening and is warning of the possibilities of floods.

The City of Ottawa has officially called a state of emergency due to serious flooding in the Ottawa Valley regions.

WATCH: Provincial governments grapple with how to deal with aftermath of flooding

According to the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority, this increased rain from a major storm in the Ottawa region has contributed to flooding in the lower St. Lawrence River, as well as higher water levels in Lake Ontario.

Over the weekend, Lake Ontario’s water level rose about 10 cm, which is 28 cm above average.

The conservation authority says forecast suggests a 50 per cent chance that Lake Ontario’s levels will rise at least 20 cm over the next

two weeks, with the potential for greater rise under the wettest scenarios.