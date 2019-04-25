Sports
April 25, 2019 4:38 pm

Winnipeg Whiteout party monies to be divided among nine charities

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

The crowd at the Winnipeg Whiteout Party on April 12, 2019.

Brent Lelond/Submitted
A A

The Winnipeg Jets Whiteout parties raised more than $162,500 for charity, and nine local groups will see a part of the funding as a result.

True North Sports and Entertainment made the announcement Thursday and said they focused on groups that were focused on reducing addictions, homelessness and addressing mental health.

READ MORE: Street parties hoping to build on last year’s whiteout success

The money raised from the three parties were donated to the United Way to distribute. The United Way said the following groups will receive a portion of the funds:

  • Main Street Project
  • Bruce Oake Foundation
  • North Point Douglas Women’s Centre
  • End Homelessness Winnipeg
  • Siloam Mission
  • House of Peace
  • Spence Neighbourhood Community Renewal Corporation
  • Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba
  • Eagle Urban Transition Centre

The groups will get their money by May 18 and they have to report back to the United Way on how the money made an impact in their programs.

This year, TNSE introduced a $5 ticket fee to enter the Whiteout parties in an effort to control crowds. In addition 1,500 free tickets were given to local groups to distribute to disadvantaged Winnipeggers who otherwise may not have been able to go.

RELATED: Winnipeg Whiteout street party tickets to benefit local charities

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
True North Sports and Entertainment
United Way
united way manitoba
where did the whiteout ticket money go to
Whiteout party
whiteout tickets
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports
Winnipeg Whiteout

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.