Winnipeg Whiteout party monies to be divided among nine charities

The Winnipeg Jets Whiteout parties raised more than $162,500 for charity, and nine local groups will see a part of the funding as a result.

True North Sports and Entertainment made the announcement Thursday and said they focused on groups that were focused on reducing addictions, homelessness and addressing mental health.

The money raised from the three parties were donated to the United Way to distribute. The United Way said the following groups will receive a portion of the funds:

Main Street Project

Bruce Oake Foundation

North Point Douglas Women’s Centre

End Homelessness Winnipeg

Siloam Mission

House of Peace

Spence Neighbourhood Community Renewal Corporation

Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba

Eagle Urban Transition Centre

The groups will get their money by May 18 and they have to report back to the United Way on how the money made an impact in their programs.

This year, TNSE introduced a $5 ticket fee to enter the Whiteout parties in an effort to control crowds. In addition 1,500 free tickets were given to local groups to distribute to disadvantaged Winnipeggers who otherwise may not have been able to go.

