Boil water notice, water quality advisory issued for Sage Mesa water system in South Okanagan

A permanent boil water notice has been issued for part of the Sage Mesa water system just northwest of Penticton.

The notice was issued Wednesday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and specifically targets the lower zone of Sage Mesa. All properties on Sage Mesa Drive, Ladera Place, Pine Hills Drive, Solana Crescent and Verano Place are affected by the notice.

According to the regional district, the notice was issued for the lower zone when Interior Health noticed there was insufficient chlorine contact to properly disinfect viruses and bacteria.

To meet the chlorine contact time, the regional district says infrastructure improvements will be needed. As a result, the boil water notice will remain in effect for lower-zone users until the upgrades are made.

Residents are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, oral hygiene and food preparation/cooking purposes. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute to reduce the risk of infection from pathogens that may be found in the water.

The regional district also issued a water quality advisory for upper-zone users of the Sage Mesa water system.

The regional district said turbidity at the Okanagan Lake intake for Sage Mesa is now at a ‘fair’ rating according to Interior Health’s turbidity index. The water quality advisory includes all properties with addresses on the following roads:

Sandstone Drive

Sandstone Crescent

Sandpiper Lane

Forsyth Drive

Westwood Drive

Pinetree Place

Estates Place

Ryan Road

Ponderosa Place

Tyrone Place

Forsyth Place

The regional district says a water quality advisory is a level of notification below a boil water notice.

Those seeking extra protection during a water quality advisory are advised to use a safe alternate source of water, or to boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute.