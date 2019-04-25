Rising water levels in Huntsville result in road closures: OPP

Huntsville is experiencing escalating water levels, which has resulted in multiple road closures, OPP says.

Police say people should stay off all closed roads and that they’re unsafe to drive on.

Driving on closed roads is a provincial offence and drivers could face fines, officers added.

Roads closed:

Ontario Road

Bayshore Boulevard

Cann Street

Ceramic Mine Road North

Glen Acres Road

John Street

Maw Hills Road

North Lancelot Road

Old North Road

River Mill

Silver Sands Road

Skyhills Road

South Drive

Jarvies Road

