Rising water levels in Huntsville result in road closures: OPP
Huntsville is experiencing escalating water levels, which has resulted in multiple road closures, OPP says.
Police say people should stay off all closed roads and that they’re unsafe to drive on.
Driving on closed roads is a provincial offence and drivers could face fines, officers added.
Roads closed:
- Ontario Road
- Bayshore Boulevard
- Cann Street
- Ceramic Mine Road North
- Glen Acres Road
- John Street
- Maw Hills Road
- North Lancelot Road
- Old North Road
- River Mill
- Silver Sands Road
- Skyhills Road
- South Drive
- Jarvies Road
