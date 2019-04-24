Charges laid in targeted outdoor shooting at Langford market

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after a brazen targeted shooting at Langford’s Happy Valley Market Tuesday morning.

RCMP were called to the market in the 3400-block of Happy Valley Road around 11 a.m. after several reports of shots fired.

Two vehicles, a white Kia Optima and a brown Cadillac Deville, then fled the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting, but the Kia later crashed into the scene of an unrelated collision at Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, where the suspect was arrested and police recovered a firearm.

On Wednesday, West Shore RCMP said Justin Lemmen has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, among other charges.

Police said the Cadillac Deville was found abandoned on Leila Road in Colwood, and released pictures of the vehicle to the public.

The driver, described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, was last seen on foot near the Royal Colwood Golf Club.

“We are requesting this male to come forward and speak to police,” Const. Nancy Saggar with West Shore RCMP said in a release. “We need to determine if this male or [any occupants] of the Cadillac Deville are okay.”

Police said Lemmen remains in custody as the investigation continues.