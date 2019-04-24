Charges laid after bomb threat at Sherwood Park bank
An Edmonton man is facing a number of charges after police responded to a bomb threat at a Sherwood Park bank earlier this month.
Police were called to the bank on Baseline Road near Sherwood Drive on April 18 just after 3:30 p.m. Police had been told a “distressed male [was] inside the bank stating he had an explosive device.”
The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to assist and police arrested the man at 4:38 p.m. At the time, police didn’t reveal the name or the age of the man in custody.
On Wednesday, police said Georges Louis Roy, 68, was facing one count each of assault, uttering threats, resisting arrest, public mischief and mischief.
Roy was released and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on May 8.
Police also said Wednesday that there were no explosives found in the man’s briefcase or vehicle.
