City of Barrie launches home renovation drop-in sessions at local stores

The City of Barrie has launched a series of home renovation drop-in sessions to help residents through the process of getting a renovation permit.

“We’re really trying to encourage people to get permits,” said Barrie’s director of planning and building services, Andrea Bourrie.

“Sometimes it’s about that they don’t know that they need to get a permit, or sometimes they think it’s really time-consuming or difficult.”

According to Bourrie, not getting a renovation permit from the city could result in problems, including safety issues.

“Sometimes neighbours or whatever will come and complain, and we have to do a follow-up, and then it’s more of a challenge for the residents,” Bourrie said.

Information will be distributed at stores in Barrie regarding common renovations like decks, sheds, pools and second suites.

The drop-in sessions will be occurring at the following stores:

Friday, April 26, 10am-2-pm: RONA Home & Garden, 61 Mapleview Drive, East

Monday, April 29, 9am-1pm: Home Depot, 10 Barrie View Drive

Saturday, May 11,11am-2pm: United Lumber Home Hardware, 520 Bayfield Street

Friday, May 24, 9am-1pm: Simcoe Building Centre, 140 Ferndale Drive, North

All 22 building permit applications are now available online on the City of Barrie’s website.

“The goal is just to make sure people are aware that you need to get a permit, that we’re here to help, if they have questions to let us know and we’ll walk you through it,” Bourrie said. “My goal is also to have people do more submitting online.”

