Fire
April 24, 2019 5:05 pm
Updated: April 24, 2019 5:06 pm

Moncton home damaged after fire, incident under investigation

By and Global News

The Moncton Fire Department responds to a fire on Verdun Street on April 24, 2019.

Shelley Steeves/Global News
A west end Moncton home has been damaged after a fire on Wednesday.

The Moncton Fire Department responded to the blaze, located on Verdun Street, at approximately 4:15. p.m.

The fire was put out approximately 30 minutes later.

Officials say there were no injuries and all of the occupants escaped unharmed, but noted the home suffered extensive damage.

There is no word on the cause of the fire and the incident is still under investigation.

