Moncton home damaged after fire, incident under investigation

A west end Moncton home has been damaged after a fire on Wednesday.
The Moncton Fire Department responded to the blaze, located on Verdun Street, at approximately 4:15. p.m.
The fire was put out approximately 30 minutes later.
Officials say there were no injuries and all of the occupants escaped unharmed, but noted the home suffered extensive damage.
There is no word on the cause of the fire and the incident is still under investigation.
