Waterloo police traffic stop in Kitchener ends with arrest, firearms charge

Waterloo Regional Police pulled over a Mississauga man with unauthorized plates on Tuesday afternoon and say they discovered a whole host of other issues.

The man was pulled over at around 6:15 p.m. on Mansion Street.

Police then discovered he was driving without a licence with marijuana, a replica firearm, stolen IDs and credit cards.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including plates not authorized, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possess identification document.

