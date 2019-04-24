Family sues Marriott chain after father, toddler drowned at Montreal hotel

An American family has filed a $3.9-million lawsuit against the Marriott hotel chain after a father and his toddler drowned at one of the company’s Montreal properties nearly three years ago.

William Tchouamou Ganjui and his two-year-old son Menelik fell into the deep end of the pool at the Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Montreal in April 2016.

READ MORE: Toddler found unconscious in hotel pool dies

According to the family’s Superior Court filing made public Tuesday, Ganjui was pronounced dead the day he fell into the pool while the toddler died a few days later.

The lawsuit alleges the hotel is responsible for the deaths because its pool area was unsafe, improperly supervised and lacked video surveillance or an emergency alarm.

Ganjui’s widow, Chimene Mbague Nandjou, is seeking $3.9 million on behalf of the estates of the two victims, herself and her two surviving daughters.

READ MORE: Father dead, son in critical condition after being found in hotel pool

A lawyer for the family said Wednesday the lawsuit had not yet been served.

Marriott International did not immediately respond to a request for comment.