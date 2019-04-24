Guelph police reminding drivers, cyclists of crossing guard rules

Guelph police say they have received complaints that drivers are failing to follow the rules when it comes to crossing guards.

They didn’t say how many complaints they have received but are out with a message to all drivers and cyclists.

“Drivers and cyclists shall remain stopped until all persons, including the crossing guard, have cleared the roadway and it is safe to proceed,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

This applies to any crossing where a guard is present and displaying a stop sign.

The offence carries a fine of $180 as well as three demerit points.

