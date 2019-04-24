Courage to Come Back 2019: Teen diagnosed with a life-threatening condition hopes to inspires others

Taylin McGill is a fighter.

At just 10 days old, she was diagnosed with salmonella bacterial meningitis.

The rare, life-threatening condition led to 14 brain surgeries, severe seizures and extensive brain damage. She needed to relearn how to walk, talk and eat.

“I have trouble remembering what I’m doing and I have trouble at school sometimes,” McGill said.

Now 17 years old, McGill regularly shares her inspiring story with others and has helped raise more than $70,000 for BC Children’s Hospital.

“It feels pretty good because they’ve done so much for me and I want to give back, so now I can.”

Today McGill still faces daily challenges. Even so, this generous young woman remains optimistic.

“It’s just really cool to be such a big part of this,” she said.