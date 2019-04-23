Bichette out with broken hand

TORONTO – Highly-regarded Toronto Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette will be sidelined after fracturing a bone in his left hand during a minor-league game on Monday in Syracuse, N.Y.

The 21-year-old shortstop, playing for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons, was struck by a pitch in the third inning from Hector Santiago of the Syracuse Mets.

X-rays showed a fracture of the second metacarpal in his left hand. Bichette will consult with team doctors and a hand specialist to determine a plan.

Bichette is considered the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays organization behind third baseman and Buffalo teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

He is batting .250 with one home run and eight RBIs in 14 games for Buffalo this season.

Toronto selected Bichette in the second round of the 2016 draft.

The Blue Jays provided a number of other injury updates before Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki (left elbow inflammation) is in a period of rest following a cortisone injection he received earlier this month. He’ll be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

Left-hander Clayton Richard (knee stress reaction) has been long-tossing with no issues. He will throw his first bullpen session this weekend.

Right-hander David Phelps (elbow reconstruction) threw a bullpen session on Monday with no reported problems. He’s scheduled for another bullpen session on Friday.

Right-hander John Axford of Simcoe, Ont., (right elbow stress reaction) will be re-evaluated at the six-week mark of his recovery this weekend.

Outfielder Dalton Pompey of Mississauga, Ont., (concussion) is continuing his rehab, but has not commenced baseball activity.

Second baseman Devon Travis (knee) has progressed to hitting off the tee and soft toss. He did some “pre-running activities” with no issue.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker (torn ACL) met with the team doctor on Monday to determine the next steps after suffering what is expected to be a season-ending injury on Saturday. He’ll undergo surgery in the next two weeks after swelling decreases.