Driver fleeing from police in Stratford apprehended in Seaforth

Stratford police say officers spotted a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck belonging to a prohibited driver on Saturday morning.

The suspect allegedly took off at a high speed as police attempted to stop him in the area of Erie and St. Patrick streets.

Police gave pursuit but abandoned the chase due to the reckless manner of the driver. He was last seen going north on John Street from West Gore Street.

OPP caught the driver on Sunday afternoon in Seaforth, a town about 40 kilometres from Stratford.

A 20-year-old man from West Perth has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.