OPP lay 113 seatbelt-related charges over long weekend in eastern Ontario

Over 110 eastern Ontario drivers were caught driving without properly wearing their seatbelts over the long weekend, OPP say.

Provincial police held a seatbelt enforcement blitz across Ontario from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22.

Police say 113 drivers were caught driving without their seatbelts in the regions around the Quebec border, in Quinte West and up to the Ottawa Valley.

According to Transport Canada statistics, 27 per cent of drivers killed and 10 per cent of those seriously injured in collisions across Canada in 2017 were not wearing a seatbelt. For passengers, 31 per cent of those killed and 17 per cent of those seriously injured the same year were not buckled in.

“Seatbelts save lives; it’s plain and simple. Be responsible and buckle up. This is such a simple way to minimize the potential injuries in a crash,” said Insp. Paul Bedard, OPP manager of traffic and marine operations in the region.

Along with the seatbelt charges, OPP stopped another 1,744 people for speeding, 12 for drunk driving and 18 for distracted driving.

