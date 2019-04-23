Hamilton police on scene at Barton Street investigating suspicious package

Hamilton police are on scene in an area around The Centre Mall investigating an unknown package near Barton Street East between Ottawa Street North and Kenilworth Avenue North.

The area currently has a heavy police presence and yellow tape can be scene near the Shoppers Drug Mart in the centre.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

HPS is currently investigating a found package in the area of Centre Mall. Barton Street East between Ottawa Street North and Kenilworth Avenue North is closed. Please avoid the area until further notice. Expected heavy police presence. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/9gNC9nBxXH — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 23, 2019