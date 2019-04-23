Crime
April 23, 2019 10:13 am
Updated: April 23, 2019 10:30 am

Hamilton police on scene at Barton Street investigating suspicious package

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News

Police have closed off an area on Barton between Ottawa North and Kenilworth Ave.

File / 900 CHML
A A

Hamilton police are on scene in an area around The Centre Mall investigating an unknown package near Barton Street East between Ottawa Street North and Kenilworth Avenue North.

READ MORE: Smell from sewer forces evacuation of 60 Homes in a Hamilton neighbourhood

The area currently has a heavy police presence and yellow tape can be scene near the Shoppers Drug Mart in the centre.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barton Street
Centre Mall
Hamilton Police
Hamilton Police Service
Kenilworth Avenue North
ottawa street north
police Barton Street
Suspicious Package

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.