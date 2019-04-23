Cyclist found in a ditch with life-threatening injuries near Niagara On The Lake

Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate an incident in which a cyclist was found with critical injuries lying in a ditch near Ontario’s wine country.

Investigators say the 71-year-old man was discovered just after 1:00 p.m Monday afternoon unresponsive in a canal on East and West Line Road west of Concession Road 6 in Niagara on the Lake.

The rider, later identified as a resident from the village of St Davids, was transported to an out of town hospital.

An investigation by Niagara Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit closed off roads in the area for hours.

Any witnesses who may have information are being asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, extension 5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at niagaratips.ca

