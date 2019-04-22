Hundreds of Dauphin area residents to be affected by burned Hydro pole
About 300 people in the Dauphin area will lose power Tuesday when Manitoba Hydro attempts to repair one of its poles.
Hydro said the pole was damaged in a grass fire that got out of control near Dauphin.
Hydro said landowners burning grass should make sure it’s OK to do so by calling their local fire department.
