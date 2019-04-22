Power Outage
April 22, 2019 3:38 pm

Hundreds of Dauphin area residents to be affected by burned Hydro pole

By Online Journalist  Global News

A worker next to a burned Dauphin-area Hydro pole.

About 300 people in the Dauphin area will lose power Tuesday when Manitoba Hydro attempts to repair one of its poles.

Hydro said the pole was damaged in a grass fire that got out of control near Dauphin.

Hydro said landowners burning grass should make sure it’s OK to do so by calling their local fire department.

