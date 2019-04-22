Hundreds of Dauphin area residents to be affected by burned Hydro pole

About 300 people in the Dauphin area will lose power Tuesday when Manitoba Hydro attempts to repair one of its poles.

Hydro said the pole was damaged in a grass fire that got out of control near Dauphin.

If you're burning grass on your property, contact your local fire department first. Grass fires can get out of control very fast and burn down our poles. Check out what happened last weekend near Dauphin. Almost 300 customer will lose power as we fix the damage tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LlDwReGG5Y — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 22, 2019

Hydro said landowners burning grass should make sure it’s OK to do so by calling their local fire department.

