Okanagan weather: Mid-week sunshine, weekend rain

Temperatures soared up into the 20s in the South and Central Okanagan on a beautiful, sunny Easter Sunday before falling back to a cool 3 degrees to start Easter Monday.

Clouds and showers kicked off the day with the mercury managing to make it into double digits before noon before soaring into the high teens with the risk of rain continuing into the afternoon.

The shower risk diminishes Monday evening with partial clearing allowing the conditions to cool back into mid-single digits overnight.

Clouds are likely to hang on into early Tuesday with a chance of showers in the morning as a weak front slides through before sunshine returns in the afternoon with a daytime high in the upper teens.

A mix of sun and cloud move through on Wednesday with a return to even more sunshine on Thursday as daytime highs keep springing up into the mid-to-upper teens.

The work week will finish on a showery note on Friday with the next system sweeping back in the clouds that will dunk daytime highs back into the mid-teens, which is where they’ll stay for the weekend.

The risk of rain continues into the day on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies before the potential for more sunny breaks returns to the valley on Sunday.

