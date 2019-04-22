Mike’s Monday Outlook: Keep the heat coming!

I hope you had a happy Easter! These were the warmest days of the year so far.

It’s been a full week with temperatures getting above 10 C and the warm weather is expected to continue.

The week will pick up where Easter weekend left off with highs expected to be close to 20 C. And just like Easter weekend, there’s a chance of some showers. This will be towards midnight on Tuesday in the Red River Valley area as a front sweeps across southern Manitoba which will likely result in some scattered showers. As a result of this front, Tuesday will become cloudy and Wednesday, as the front moves away, will be clearing.

The later part of the week will be slightly cooler as some high pressure will build to the north and bring the temperatures back down closer to normal.

No significant storms look to be hitting southern Manitoba during the work week but it we could be in for some rain and maybe even some snow.