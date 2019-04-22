Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Monday, April 22

Two games ago, it was a bit of an understatement to describe Martin Jones as the San Jose Sharks’ “embattled” netminder.

His goals against average was north of five, his save percentage south of .800, and he was given an early hook in Games 2 and 4. But in a must-win Game 5 on Thursday night he stopped 30 shots in a 5-2 victory.

Last night, Jones turned in the best goaltending performance of this post-season thus far, making 58 saves in the Sharks’ 2-1 double overtime win to send the series back to San Jose for Game 7 tomorrow night.

Tomas Hertl scored the first ever shorthanded game winner to end a multiple overtime decision in the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In Toronto, the Bruins doubled the Leafs 4-2 and will try to beat the Buds in a Game 7 on home ice, for the third time in seven years tomorrow night. Leafs Coach Mike Babcock said it was a tough game for his team to get a handle on after surrendering an early lead.

The Folks at Rogers must be holding their collective breath that the Leafs will come through, so that at least one Canadian team will still be in the hunt in Round Two.

Carolina and Nashville will try to keep their seasons alive tonight as the Hurricanes try to bounce back from getting crushed 6-0 in Washington Saturday night. And the Preds will have to try and win on the road in Dallas.

The Jets clean out their lockers bright and early this morning after having their season come to an end Saturday night in St. Louis. With only 11 players under contract for next season, and just $27.5 million available to sign a dozen others, this team will look significantly different in the fall.

On the blue line, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot are expected to be lost to free agency while there is a very good chance Jacob Trouba will be traded as he heads into his final season of restricted free agency – and to this point has shown little or no interest in signing a long-term deal.

Canada clobbered Belarus 11-1 to improve to 3-0 at the World Under-18 Men’s Hockey Championship in northeastern Sweden. Canada winds up round-robin play tomorrow afternoon versus the Czech Republic.

The MJHL’s Turnbull Cup Final also comes down to a seventh and deciding game tonight in Portage la Prairie after the Terriers won 5-2 in Swan River.

Kawhi Leonard recovered from what ever was ailing him on Friday to score a game-high 34 points and lead Toronto to a convincing 107-85 win over Orlando – and a commanding 3-1 series lead. Boston finished off Indiana in 4 straight games while Golden State and Portland now own 3-1 leads over the Clippers and Oklahoma City.

A double-edged sword kind of day for the Blue Jays in Oakland. A 5-4 win completed a series sweep of the A’s, and a 6-1 road trip, but veteran Pitcher Matt Shoemaker was in tears after confirming he suffered a season-ending knee injury during a rundown in Saturday’s win.

Cody Bellinger came up with a defensive gem in the eighth, reaching over the right field wall to deny Christian Yelich of Milwaukee what would have been a major league leading 14th home run. Bellinger also supplied some offense, smacking his 11th dinger with two out in the ninth for a 6-5 LA win.

The Boston Red Sox seem to be on the road to recovering from a brutal start. The defending World Series champs finished off a sweep of Tampa Bay with a 4-3, 11-inning victory to climb to within five games of the AL East leading Rays.

2015 Players Cup winner C.T. Pan shot a final round five under 67 to edge Matt Kuchar by a single stroke, and win his first ever PGA Tour event at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Winnipegger Jennifer Saunders and her Saskatoonbased partner Danielle Drury are coming home with a Bronze medal in Women’s Doubles from the Pan Am Racquetball championships in Barranquia, Colombia.

