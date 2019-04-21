Jays place Shoemaker on IL and recall Urena

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left knee sprain and recalled infielder Richard Urena from triple-A Buffalo.

Shoemaker was hurt Saturday while applying a tag to Oakland’s Matt Chapman in the third inning of Toronto’s 10-1 win over the Athletics. An MRI exam was scheduled for later Sunday.

Shoemaker, who’s eligible to be reinstated May 1, has a 3-0 record and 1.57 earned-run average over five appearances this season.

Urena entered play Sunday with a .333 batting average in eight games with the Blue Jays.