Man in custody after standoff with Niagara police in Pelham

A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Pelham.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to the home near Pelham Street and Spruceside Crescent for a report of a disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they found a man barricaded with weapons inside the home.

Heavily armed tactical and uniform officers remain on scene on Pelham Road/ Bacon Lane for barricaded and armed male. Police have been on scene since 730PM. Pelham closed Bacon Lane to Quaker Road #PelhamInc pic.twitter.com/875Y5K5X4K — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 21, 2019

Officers with the emergency task unit, negotiators and other units were called in to resolve the situation, while nearby residents were evacuated or sheltered in place.

Police say the man fired a gun at officers during the incident, but no one was injured.

It was resolved at about 11:40 p.m. when the man was taken into custody without incident.

#PelhamInc 5 – One male is now in custody. No injuries. Officers are ensuring the safety of the area and will advise when evacuated residents may return home and the shelter in place is lifted. Roads closures remain in place for the time being. — Stephanie Sabourin (@SSabourinNRP) April 21, 2019

A 29-year-old Pelham man is facing several charges, including uttering threats of death or bodily harm and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.