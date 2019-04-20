Man arrested in Halifax after allegedly attacking truck with an axe

Halifax police have arrested a man after he allegedly used an axe to attack and damage another man’s vehicle.

Police say that at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a weapons call at Willow Road in Sambro Head, N.S.

The caller told 911 that a man had attacked his truck with an axe and that the man was following him on foot, demanding that he return the axe.

Roughly 30 minutes later, an officer located and arrested a suspect in the 0-50 block of Willow Road.

Officers say no one was injured in the incident and have since confirmed that the two men did not know each other.

However, police say it is not considered to be a random act and is believed to have occurred due to a driving complaint.

A 39-year-old man from Halifax is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and mischief.

The man is being held for a bail hearing at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.