What’s open and closed in Halifax over the Easter weekend

Here’s what’s open and closed in the Halifax area this Easter weekend.

Groceries and alcohol

All Sobey’s and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed on Easter Sunday and open on Monday.

All NSLC locations will be closed on Sunday but will be open on Monday.

Shopping

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Sunnyside Mall and stores at the Dartmouth Crossing will be closed on Sunday but open on Monday.

Municipal services

All branches of the Halifax Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Buses will run on a regular schedule on Sunday and Monday.

The Alderney ferry will run on a holiday schedule on Sunday and on its regular schedule on Monday. The Woodside ferry does not operate on Sundays and will be on its regular schedule on Monday.

Residential curbside garbage collection will proceed as usual on Monday, while the municipality’s 311 call centre will be open throughout the weekend.