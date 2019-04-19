Winnipeg police on the lookout for missing 62-year-old
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Garry Albert Beaudry, 62, was last seen on March 26 in the area of the Salvation Army Winnipeg Booth Centre at 180 Henry Avenue.
Beaudry is described as Caucasian, five foot seven, 200 pounds and having a heavy build, brown eyes and black/grey hair.
Police are concerned for Beaudry’s well-being and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
