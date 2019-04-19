Crime
N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on province-wide warrant for sexual interference

Brandon Little, 22, of Hants County, is charged with two counts of Sexual Interference. He also uses the name Brandon Seeton.

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man from Hants County who was wanted on a province-wide warrant for sexual interference.

Police say Brandon Little, 22, was arrested on Thursday evening without incident after RCMP received a tip.

The charges against Little stem from a complaint made to RCMP in October 2018.

It’s alleged he committed sexual assaults against young children in Hants County.

With a file from Rebecca Lau

