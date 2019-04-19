N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on province-wide warrant for sexual interference
Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man from Hants County who was wanted on a province-wide warrant for sexual interference.
Police say Brandon Little, 22, was arrested on Thursday evening without incident after RCMP received a tip.
The charges against Little stem from a complaint made to RCMP in October 2018.
It’s alleged he committed sexual assaults against young children in Hants County.
With a file from Rebecca Lau
